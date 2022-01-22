Finminity (FMT) Reaches Market Cap of $151,044.55

Finminity (CURRENCY:FMT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, Finminity has traded 22% lower against the dollar. Finminity has a market cap of $151,044.55 and $532.00 worth of Finminity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Finminity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0822 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00054350 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00065873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.59 or 0.07110348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,389.68 or 1.00187342 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00060868 BTC.

Finminity’s total supply is 9,303,027 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,412 coins. Finminity’s official Twitter account is @finminity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Finminity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Finminity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Finminity using one of the exchanges listed above.

