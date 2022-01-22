Filtronic (LON:FTC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.26

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.26 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 11.87 ($0.16). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.16), with a volume of 220,619 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.26. The company has a market cap of £24.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

About Filtronic (LON:FTC)

Filtronic plc designs, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications products for mobile telecommunications infrastructure, defense and aerospace, and public safety market sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides mmWave transceiver modules; RF conditioning equipment, including antenna sharing, cross-band, and in-band combiners, as well as custom filters and combiners; tower top amplifiers; and microwave and mmWave components comprising GaN amplifiers, microwave and mmWave filters and diplexers, E-band power amplifiers, and data links.

