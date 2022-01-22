Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Given New C$22.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$22.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FIL has been the subject of several other reports. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.50 to C$17.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. upped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Filo Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

CVE:FIL opened at C$8.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.15. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$11.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Filo Mining news, Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.99, for a total value of C$102,587.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,455,696.97.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

