Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) Shares Down 0.2%

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.51 and last traded at $23.87. 10,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

