FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has 29.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of 30.00.

DBMBF stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23.

Get FIBRA Macquarie México alerts:

FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.