FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has 29.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of 30.00.
DBMBF stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23.
FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile
