FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Scotiabank

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a 29.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of 30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBMBF opened at $1.23 on Thursday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

