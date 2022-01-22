FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Scotiabank

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a 29.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of 30.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS DBMBF opened at $1.23 on Thursday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23.
About FIBRA Macquarie México
