FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Stock Price Down 3.1%

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI)’s stock price was down 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.62. Approximately 303,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 705,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FG New America Acquisition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FG New America Acquisition Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,021,000. 6.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

