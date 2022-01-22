Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.96

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.96 and traded as low as $0.88. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 1,601,984 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Federal Home Loan Mortgage alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $572.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, Capital Markets and All Other.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.