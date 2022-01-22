Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Trading Down 0%

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) shares fell 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8,100.00 and last traded at $8,100.00. 25 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 94 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8,101.04.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8,093.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8,141.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $238.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $108.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts; merchant card services; and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts; as well as personal and home loans.

