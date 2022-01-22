Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Update

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 570,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 491,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 407,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of Eyenovia stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. Eyenovia has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $90.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.02.
Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 19.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 14.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 19,781 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the third quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 32.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 48,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on EYEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Eyenovia from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.
Eyenovia Company Profile
Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.
Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?
Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.