Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Update

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 570,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 491,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 407,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Eyenovia stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. Eyenovia has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $90.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.02.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 259,511 shares of company stock valued at $952,856. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 19.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 14.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 19,781 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the third quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 32.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 48,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EYEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Eyenovia from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

