eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Receives $58.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPI shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get eXp World alerts:

EXPI traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,887,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,416. eXp World has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.67.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that eXp World will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $723,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $666,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,300 shares of company stock worth $16,829,153 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in eXp World by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,911,000 after buying an additional 82,284 shares during the period. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.