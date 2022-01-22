Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) was downgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $35.00. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EPRT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Shares of EPRT opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

