Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $54,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

