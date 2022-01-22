Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.
NYSE:EPRT opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $32.92.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $54,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.
