Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Shares of ELS opened at $77.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.54 and its 200-day moving average is $83.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $88.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

