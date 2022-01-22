Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for United States Steel Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of United States Steel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $14.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $15.40.
United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS.
Shares of NYSE X opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,847,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 271.0% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,488,000 after buying an additional 2,842,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 98.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,968,000 after buying an additional 2,791,790 shares during the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter valued at about $56,890,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at about $41,429,000. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.
In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.81%.
United States Steel Company Profile
United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.
Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.