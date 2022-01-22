Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for United States Steel Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of United States Steel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $14.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $15.40.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on X. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,847,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 271.0% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,488,000 after buying an additional 2,842,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 98.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,968,000 after buying an additional 2,791,790 shares during the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter valued at about $56,890,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at about $41,429,000. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.81%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

