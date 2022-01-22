Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Saputo Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saputo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAP. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.00.

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$26.92 on Thursday. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$26.86 and a 1 year high of C$42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$28.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.06.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.00%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

