Equalizer Market Cap Hits $4.23 Million (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 20.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Equalizer has traded down 35.9% against the dollar. Equalizer has a market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $360,435.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,950,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

