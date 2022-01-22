Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 37.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 78.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Entegris stock opened at $120.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

In other news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $708,450.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,133 shares of company stock worth $5,104,353 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.