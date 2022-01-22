Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Short Interest Update

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,900 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 456,800 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 297,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ ETTX opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63. Entasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $82.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 104.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 214,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 53.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 28,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. 7.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

