Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) PT Lowered to $7.50 at BTIG Research

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENJY. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Enjoy Technology from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enjoy Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enjoy Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.90.

Get Enjoy Technology alerts:

Shares of ENJY stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. Enjoy Technology has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enjoy Technology will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enjoy Technology

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Enjoy Technology Inc

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Enjoy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enjoy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.