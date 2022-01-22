ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €16.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($18.75) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ENI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.70) price target on ENI in a report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($15.91) target price on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on ENI in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on ENI in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.86 ($16.89).

Get ENI alerts:

ENI stock opened at €13.11 ($14.89) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion and a PE ratio of 32.60. ENI has a 1-year low of €8.16 ($9.27) and a 1-year high of €12.81 ($14.56).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.