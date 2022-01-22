Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 17.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter worth $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter valued at $134,000. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

