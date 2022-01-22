Enerflex’s (EFX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enerflex from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$10.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerflex has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.39.

Get Enerflex alerts:

TSE:EFX opened at C$7.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.28. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$6.53 and a 52 week high of C$11.12. The company has a market cap of C$708.46 million and a PE ratio of 15.19.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$231.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.