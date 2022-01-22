Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives $6.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENDP. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Endo International during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Endo International by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Endo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENDP stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $750.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11. Endo International has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $772.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

