Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$53.00 price target on the stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge to a hold rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$57.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.26.

Enbridge stock opened at C$51.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$104.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.23. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$42.78 and a 52 week high of C$54.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$11.47 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.0800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 116.73%.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total value of C$183,521.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,997,704.07. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total value of C$253,736.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 947,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,604,238.28. Insiders have sold 11,828 shares of company stock valued at $567,691 over the last three months.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

