Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of EMLAF opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.87. Empire has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

