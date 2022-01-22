Electrum Dark 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $60.00 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 35.3% lower against the dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $5,552.91 and approximately $60.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

