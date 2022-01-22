Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Receives GBX 1,339.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,339.25 ($18.27).

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECM. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.38) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.87) to GBX 1,400 ($19.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,477 ($20.15) to GBX 1,419 ($19.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.38) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 995 ($13.58) to GBX 1,100 ($15.01) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Electrocomponents stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,100 ($15.01). 912,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,192.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,117.55. Electrocomponents has a 1-year low of GBX 863 ($11.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,276 ($17.41). The company has a market capitalization of £5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 27.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a GBX 6.40 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio is 0.65%.

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

