Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EGO. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

EGO opened at $9.22 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1,952.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,082,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834,490 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 15.6% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 22,306,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,426,000 after buying an additional 3,016,605 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 4,734.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,825,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after buying an additional 1,788,174 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 123.6% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,666,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after buying an additional 1,474,109 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 394.7% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after buying an additional 578,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

