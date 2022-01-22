Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $176.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESTC. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of ESTC stock traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.13. 2,603,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,457. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.12 and its 200-day moving average is $147.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 1.10. Elastic has a 52 week low of $81.53 and a 52 week high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 111,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.01, for a total transaction of $19,252,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,668 shares of company stock worth $20,695,718. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Elastic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Elastic by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 768,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,069,000 after buying an additional 30,968 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Elastic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,062,000 after buying an additional 21,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Elastic by 6,718.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,167 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

