Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 88,425 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $29.49 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.02.

