Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 3,120 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,972,006,000 after acquiring an additional 57,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,350,000 after acquiring an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,873,000 after acquiring an additional 358,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,171,000 after acquiring an additional 50,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,701,000 after acquiring an additional 316,551 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $313.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $247.41 and a fifty-two week high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

