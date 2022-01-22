Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 13,246 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 731.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in KE were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in KE in the second quarter valued at about $623,140,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 480.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,929,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048,000 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in KE in the third quarter valued at about $148,722,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 111.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in KE by 77.3% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,377,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141,645 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.91.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $21.74 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $76.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.78, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -1.38.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

