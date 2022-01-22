Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,884,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,243,000 after acquiring an additional 27,872 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,428,000 after acquiring an additional 716,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $97.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.52. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $94.31 and a twelve month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.