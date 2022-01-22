Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sonos by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sonos by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sonos by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,963,000 after purchasing an additional 184,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SONO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad.

