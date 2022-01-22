Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Asana were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Asana by 35.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Asana in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 0.70. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.30.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The business’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $12,905,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $2,360,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,253,733 shares of company stock valued at $363,480,782 and sold 92,440 shares valued at $9,494,542. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.77.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

