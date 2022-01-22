Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $275,000 Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 731.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in KE were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in KE by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in KE in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period.

Get KE alerts:

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $21.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 120.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. KE’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEKE. Barclays began coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.