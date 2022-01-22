Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,819 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 20.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,243,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,323,000 after acquiring an additional 728,568 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 22.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,733,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,820,000 after acquiring an additional 312,624 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 265.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,724,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,420 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $78,746,000.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $56.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.78. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

