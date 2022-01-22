Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 25,500 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 481.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QS. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 110.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 63,116 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 13.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 109.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,191 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $1,159,439.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $3,280,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,261,964 shares of company stock valued at $32,667,229. Company insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QS opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 10.22.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

