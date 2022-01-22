Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 17,660 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 2,207.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in fuboTV by 40.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in fuboTV by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,090,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,806,000 after acquiring an additional 319,843 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in fuboTV by 76.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,444,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in fuboTV by 2,003.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,692 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in fuboTV by 345.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FUBO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barrington Research cut shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, fuboTV has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

FUBO opened at $10.21 on Friday. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $57.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The business had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

