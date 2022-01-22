Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SONO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,103,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,993,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,138,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,416 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,455,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,280,000 after acquiring an additional 824,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SONO. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

