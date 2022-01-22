Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 66,240 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 1,377.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,240 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Velodyne Lidar were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,769,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,235,000 after acquiring an additional 411,892 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,286,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 5,954.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 638,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

VLDR opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $695.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.89. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 462.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

