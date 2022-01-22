Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.48. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $543.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

EPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.