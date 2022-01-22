Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Gap Down to $60.77

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.77, but opened at $58.95. Eagle Bancorp shares last traded at $59.24, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EGBN. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 180,148.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 740,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,546,000 after acquiring an additional 740,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 132,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,825,000 after purchasing an additional 110,521 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,186,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.