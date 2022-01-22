Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,780,000 after buying an additional 26,203 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,467,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 318,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,309,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 287,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,492,000 after buying an additional 19,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,863,000 after buying an additional 182,913 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.50.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $311.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.30. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $276.70 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,833 shares of company stock worth $8,250,076. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.