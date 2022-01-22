Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 785 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Amundi bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 214.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after buying an additional 7,966,929 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $171,935,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Micron Technology by 32.1% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,163,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $608,747,000 after buying an additional 1,740,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Micron Technology stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

