Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $481.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $537.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $213.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

