Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 79.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238,274 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,134,000 after buying an additional 2,719,663 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,056 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,269 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,162,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,582 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $38,246,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FITB stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FITB. Argus lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

