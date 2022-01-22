E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 328,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,092,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 259,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,561,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $102.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.31. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $160.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

