E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 620 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $36,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock opened at $364.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $358.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.55. Deere & Company has a one year low of $278.95 and a one year high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.18.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

